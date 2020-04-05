Peterson Air Force Base dispatches 1,100 to combat coronavirus in New York

%MINIFYHTMLf53d7aa55dad6eb543cb0030df24f40775%

As the US Department of Defense. USA 1,100 people from the US Northern Command are mobilized to fight the coronavirus crisis. USA They are being sent to New York City, one of the most important COVID-19 points in the United States.

The group, based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, is largely made up of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, said John Cornelio, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Northern Command.

The 1,100 include reservists and active duty members assigned to other locations on the move to join a team at the Jacob K. Javits Center, a convention center in Manhattan converted by the Department of Defense into the "largest hospital in the USA " with a capacity of 2,500 beds.

The pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

The goal is for the Northern Command staff to be at the Javits Center within the next 72 hours and remain there "as long as necessary."

"Some of them have already started to leave," said Cornelio.

As of Sunday, the Defense Department is estimated to have nearly 7,000 military DODs across the country supporting the effort against COVID-19.

"The number keeps increasing every day," said Cornelio. "The vast majority are medical professionals who are on the front line."

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.