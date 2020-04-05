Person survives being hit by the BART train at El Cerrito del Norte station – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Person survives being hit by the BART train at El Cerrito del...

EL CERRITO (Up News Info SF) – A person survived being hit by a BART train on Friday at El Cerrito del Norte station, an incident that temporarily closed the station.

BART officials said the person was on the tracks when the The Warm Springs-bound train hit the person at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Friday. The unidentified person was removed from the tracks and taken to a hospital for treatment, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the person's injuries or his condition.

The medical emergency prompted BART to close the El Cerrito del Norte station and temporarily suspend service between that station and the Richmond station, according to Filippi.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted about the incident at 12:49 p.m.

It also interrupted service on the Richmond line in all directions.

Filippi said there were still residual delays on the Richmond line, but BART is now in the process of restoring regular service on that line.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted that the service had been restored shortly before 2 p.m.

