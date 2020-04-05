Patricia Bosworth dies of coronavirus complications

As most know, the world is suffering from the biggest pandemic since then with the emergence of the coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China. In the past few weeks, we have seen the death of several figures in the entertainment industry, some due to the coronavirus and others not.

Entertainment Tonight recently reported, however, that Patricia Bosworth was a person affected by the virus. He passed away earlier this week at the age of 86. The media outlet claims that on Thursday, after battling pneumonia, Bosworth died of complications from coronavirus.

Her stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told New York Times reporters that the news was true. In a Facebook post, Bosworth's stepdaughter confirmed Patricia's tragic passing. You can see it verbatim in the post below:

This terrible virus has taken my vibrant, talented and loving stepmother, Patricia Bosworth. You can read about it … Posted by Fia Hatsav on Saturday April 4, 2020

Paraphrasing what he had to say, Hatsav claimed that the "terrible virus,quot; took his Patty's life, and while fans of her may read all the beautiful things the media has said about her in her articles, her and her family. She was just Grandma Patti.

According to Hatsav, Patti was a "compassionate,quot;, "loving,quot; and "humble,quot; person who adopted her children. In addition, Hatsav referred to her long relationship with her late husband, Tom Palumbo, with whom the actress had worked for years.

Entertainment Tonight claims that Bosworth had a long and illustrious career, including his appearances in The Nun's Story, Naked City, The Patty Duke Show, Y Kraft Theater. Perhaps his most famous role, however, was his biographies of Montgomery Clint, Jane Fonda, and Marlon Brando.

The last published book he wrote was The Men in my Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan. As previously noted, the entertainment industry has seen the death of various figures in the business.

Ad

Last month, it was reported that NBC lost one of its lifelong audio technicians. He also died of coronavirus complications. The news of his death came shortly after NBCUniversal closed productions on 35 shows as a preventive measure.



Post views:

0 0