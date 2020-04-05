Olly Murphy wants to see her team progress next season | Racing News

Olly Murphy is excited to see what her team can accomplish next season after enjoying an innovative campaign.

Less than three years ago, Dove Mountain became Warwickshire-based Brighton's first runner and coach winner in July 2017, but former Gordon Elliott assistant has established himself firmly as one of National Hunt's rising stars. .

The undoubted highlight of a season cut short by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was Itchy Feet's Grade One success in pursuing Scilly Isles novices in Sandown in early February, the first on the upper level for Murphy.

He said, "I think we had a good season overall. I trained my first Grade One winner, which was huge for me and a great monkey off my back. Training a Grade One winner this season was all I wanted. do, so I'm delighted in that regard.

"We've had 67 winners, so I was on track to probably beat last season's total (82), if I had a good end to March and April."

By his own admission, however, last month's Cheltenham Festival was not as Murphy would have hoped.

Arkle's main contender Brewin & upastorm defeated Richard Johnson four hurdles from the end, while Itchy Feet went no further than the sixth obstacle in the pursuit of Marsh Novices.

"We had a very disappointing Cheltenham, for one reason or another," he added.

"Unfortunately, my horses didn't go far in any of their Grade One, which was annoying, but that's a jumping race, it's a shame we couldn't see how good they were on the bigger stage."

Warren Chase Stables' teacher has already started making future plans for his star duo.

"They are both fine and they will both return as qualified hunters next season, hopefully," he said.

"Whether we start off with Spicy Feet in a graduation chase somewhere or something like Old Man Roan in Aintree, I don't know, but he's one we look forward to."

"Brewin & upastorm is the same. Nothing went right for him, but he was just getting into the race when it broke loose in the ditch. It's frustrating, but that's a race."

"I would say it will start in a graduation chase or in the Haldon Gold Cup in Exeter."

There are many other horses that Murphy hopes to race, including several that have not yet graced the racecourse.

He said: "I have 45 or 50 horses that I have not run all season, waiting for a bit more pleasant terrain. There are a lot of four and five year olds, so you will see Olly Murphy with a horrible many bumper horses and fences. rookies once the races start again.

"Thomas Darby was ready for the Aintree Hurdle, but obviously that didn't happen. I'm not sure what we'll do to him next season."

"Skandiburg will jump hurdles; I K Brunel will jump hurdles; The Wolf, who ran well in Albert Bartlett to finish seventh, will also jump hurdles."

"We had some really smart bumper horses, like Champagnesuperover and Here Comes McCoy, who will take on each other as rookies."