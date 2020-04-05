Olivia Newton-John encourages people to make their own face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

Olivia Newton-John is the latest celebrity to promote the use of face masks after the CDC encouraged all Americans to wear protective covers. Although Olivia is not in the United States, her message is resonating with Americans, as Donald Trump defiantly announced that he would not use one, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, while his wife, First Lady Melania Trump also encouraged the public. to take CDC's warning seriously. Right now, people around the world are practicing social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve. Death rates have skyrocketed in the United States, which leads the world in most Covid-19 infections.

As of Sunday, April 5, 2020, there have been 330,386 coronavirus cases in the United States with 9,448 deaths, most of which have been in New York State. Although coronavirus is a new virus and not much is known about it, it has been learned that the virus can be transmitted from person to person, even if someone shows no symptoms. Due to the ease with which the virus can be transmitted, it is recommended that people protect themselves and others with cloth masks.

Due to a shortage of the recommended N95 and surgical masks, it is recommended that they be kept for healthcare workers.

You can see the photo and post that Olivia Newton-John shared with her followers below.

This is of great importance for all of us to know. We have been told that we do not need masks because health workers desperately need them and there are not enough for the general public either! Pass this video on, let's get creative and make ours, like the Czech Republic has, and thanks to Masks 4 All for sending this out to the world. We can also flatten our curve! https://youtu.be/kY0ZNpwwsfw. #facemask # masks4all #covid

