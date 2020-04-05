NY will receive 1,100 fans with help from China, Oregon

NEW YORK (AP) – New York is poised to get more than 1,100 ventilators from China and Oregon as it struggles to line up more breathing machines for the most sick coronavirus patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The Chinese government provided a donation of 1,000 fans from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, co-founders of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cuomo said. He said those fans were due to arrive on Saturday and that the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.

"It is going to make a significant difference for us," said the Democratic governor. Cuomo had said Thursday that the state's supply of ventilators would run out in six days if the number of critically ill coronavirus patients continued to grow at the current rate.

New York is the American epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning. More than 3,500 people across the state have died, and some 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. More than 4,100 are in intensive care, many, if not all, need ventilators.

Governors across the United States have been pleading, competing, and tracking the global marketplace for needed supplies, especially ventilators, to treat the sick. Cuomo said Saturday that New York at one point made purchase orders for 17,000 of the devices, but only 2,500 arrived.

"You get a call that says, 'We can't complete that order,'" he said.

Cuomo announced on Friday that it would order a redistribution of hundreds of ventilators within New York, and said it wants northern hospitals to lend 20% of its unused ventilators, about 500 in total, to medical centers in the greater Metro area. New York City. zone.

The governor said members of the National Guard would collect fans from across the state. National Guard spokesman Eric Durr said Saturday that the collection had not yet started.

Cuomo's plan alarmed New York Republicans and some hospital leaders in the northern part of the state. They said it would leave people in their vulnerable areas and pit regions of the state against each other.

Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, said last week that the federal government agreed to send about 2,400 fans to the city and another 2,000 to the state. The mayor and governor have repeatedly implored the federal government to ask for more help.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness or death.

