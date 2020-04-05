Noel Gallagher's wife was concerned that her enmity with brother Liam would affect her son

WENN

Sara MacDoland says her husband Noel is in a "lonely and unpleasant place" due to the family dispute and is concerned that it will affect her 12-year-old son.

Noel Gallagher he is in a "lonely and unpleasant place" in the midst of his enmity with brother Liam, his wife Sara MacDoland reclaimed.

Noel walked away from his band Oasis and ended relationships with her little brother in 2009, and the brothers have been fighting in the press and on social media ever since.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Sara said the conflict is affecting her husband, and called the dispute a recurring family history case.

"I think Noel was singled out and harassed by his father," he said. "It is happening again. It is a lonely and unpleasant place for Noel."

As a result of the brothers' disagreements, 12-year-old Noel and Sara's son Donovan has never met her uncle, which she says has become a problem since high school began.

"The new friends at Donovan's school cannot understand why he never met his uncle and started Googling," he explained. "I said" You have to stop. You're going to read horrible things about us. "

"I don't want my children to think it is a normal sibling relationship," he added.

In recent years, Liam has become increasingly vocal about wanting an Oasis reunion, insisting that the band be reunited with or without Noel. However, Noel, 52, told the magazine that he is occasionally close to accepting, but "he realized he would only do it to shut up this damn idiot."

"The only thing I could think of was to burn his house or destroy his car … but that won't solve anything, right?" added.