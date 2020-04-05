No COVID-19 testing at home yet, but faster options presented

WASHINGTON (AP) – Home testing for the new coronavirus may seem like a good idea, but US regulators. USA They say it is still too risky.

They have detained companies that quickly released test kits at home until they can show that their products can accurately detect the virus.

For now, the only way Americans can get tested is at hospitals, clinics, or self-service sites, with a doctor's order.

After a failed deployment, testing in the US USA They have increased thanks to high-volume testing machines and new rapid tests. Last week, federal officials said total tests exceeded 1.4 million, and labs process nearly 100,000 tests daily. That is the threshold that many experts say is necessary to trace the virus.

Still, evidence remains limited by a shortage of medical supplies such as gloves, masks, and swabs. And the proposed widespread test drives for parking lots at chains like Walmart, Walgreens and Target have barely taken off.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is aggressively promoting new options on the market.

FASTER RESULTS

Genetic testing is the gold standard for detecting COVID-19 infections. The newer and faster ones are replacing the original laboratory tests that must be manually mixed and developed.

The idea behind both tests is the same: chemical solutions are used to isolate the virus from the patient's sample, take its genetic material, and then reproduce it millions of times until it is detectable with a computer.

New rapid tests like Abbott Laboratories automate the process, reducing the time from four to six hours to approximately 15 minutes.

"Essentially, all of the reactions are compressed into a small cartridge, making it a very nice and autonomous system." said Dr. Bobbi Pritt, laboratory director of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota

Cartridges from Abbott and other companies run on small, portable electronic machines found in thousands of US hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices. USA Testing is expected to increase beyond large universities, government, and commercial laboratories. Abbott said he plans to start sending 50,000 tests a day this month. US authorities said they would go to remote areas with less access to the labs first.

For now, only a healthcare professional can request a coronavirus test. Under current guidelines, priority is given to people with COVID-19 symptoms who fall into several high-risk groups, including hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and the elderly.

"If you're not sick, you don't need to get tested," has been the mantra for weeks.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME

Accurate testing involves several steps, including carefully rubbing the nose or throat to collect a sample, place it in a sterile tube, store it below 46 degrees Fahrenheit, and send it to a lab within three days.

Health officials warn that a number of things could go wrong if consumers try to rub, store, and ship their own samples, which could lead to test errors and undetected infections.

The FDA is speaking with companies working on kits at home, but they will be asked to demonstrate that their results are comparable to those of people in professional care, agency spokesman Jeremy Kahn said in a statement.

Many of the proposed home tests are not like home pregnancy tests, they will not provide instant results. The samples still need to go to a laboratory.

After several companies began shipping test kits last month, the FDA quickly intervened. Home tests have not been approved and the products shipped to American consumers were frauds, regulators said.

Several companies were caught off guard, including San Francisco startup Nurx, which initially built its business around prescribing contraceptive medications through brief online consultations.

On March 20, the company announced plans to send 10,000 test kits to customers for $ 181 each. Within 24 hours, the FDA warning went out and Nurx's plan was canceled.

UPCOMING OPTIONS

Simpler and cheaper blood tests may also have a role in monitoring the virus, and possibly extend testing to the home.

The FDA allows companies to launch certain types of finger prick tests that can detect whether people may have recently been infected.

Instead of detecting the virus itself, these tests detect proteins called antibodies that the immune system generates to fight COVID-19.

Public health experts hope that mass detection with antibody tests can eventually help track how the virus spreads and who might have built up immunity.

"We have this massive epidemic on our hands and if we really want to control it through testing, we need to make it more readily available and repeatedly, potentially every week to find out who is really positive and negative," said Dr. Harvard. Michael Mina.

Because blood testing is easy and can take 15 minutes without laboratory equipment, some companies think it could become a viable home testing option.

Scanwell Health is seeking approval for a home test using one developed by the Chinese manufacturer Innovita and deployed by the Chinese government.

People who meet the criteria through an online questionnaire would receive a test kit in the mail, take a blood sample, and scan the test with a smartphone app. The following is an online consultation with a healthcare professional who will deliver and interpret the results.

"The entire testing process occurs inside the home, nothing needs to be shipped," said Dr. Jack Jeng, a Scanwell executive.

AP business writers Tom Murphy in Indianapolis and Anne D’innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

