Nikkie Tutorials surprisingly calls Ellen Degeneres for being rude after she appeared on her talk show.

Nikkie Tutorials is a beauty guru who gained popularity for doing amazing makeup transformations on YouTube. She was recently caught in a scandal that forced her to reveal that she is transgender. After the story went viral, she was invited to The Ellen Show, where the hostess seemed proud of her journey, but not everything is as it seems.

Nikkie recently revealed that her experience on the talk show was less than friendly. Although Ellen seemed to be warm and welcoming (as she always does), Nikkie claims he didn't really bother to make her feel comfortable off camera.

The Dutch vlogger appeared on a talk show last month in the Netherlands called De Wereld Draait Door.

When asked about her experience with Degeneres, she hinted that the comedian was rude.

‘Let me say that there is a big difference between this program and Ellen DeGeneres, and I am saying it in favor of this program. It's good to say "hello,quot; before the show. She did not do it ".

She agreed with the host who asked if Ellen was cold and distant.

He also reflected: "It was a great honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it was not as pleasant as I thought."

This occurs after the makeup expert refused to be blackmailed by someone who threatened to reveal that she was transgender. Instead of giving in to the coward's demands, he made a video that inspired almost everyone who saw him.

His follow-up not only increased, but also received more international attention than ever. There is no doubt that this will open even more doors for the brave woman.

However, hearing that their experience on The Ellen Show was less than genuine was disappointing to fans of Ellen and Nikkie alike.

Hopefully, the talk show host was just having a bad day.



