Nikki Bella shows off her tummy while dancing in her WWE Barely There!

Nikki Bella turned to social media to post an image wearing her iconic WWE uniform that would normally show off her enviable abs! However, this time, he showed his growing baby growth, as the Total Bellas star is currently expecting his first baby with his fiancé, Artem.

But Nikki not only posed with the outfit barely present, she also showed off her dancing skills and it's safe to say that her man, who is a professional dancer, is very proud of her.

As you know, the two actually participated in Dancing with the Stars as a couple and this is how they met.

Although Nikki and Artem were just good friends at first, they soon fell in love and even became pregnant.

As mentioned earlier, the two lovers are also engaged and at this point they would probably be preparing to walk down the hall if it were not for this global pandemic that is forcing people to practice social distancing.

The video of her dancing in her WWE outfit had Nikki stroking her behind and her bump, obviously enjoying the music and feeling despite the pregnancy.

Fans couldn't help but agree that she looked amazing and inspired confidence and beauty.

He received many compliments like "You look amazing!" And "Get it mommy!" In the comments section.

Obviously Nikki had no trouble displaying her pregnant body, the word written on the top of her bra was very appropriate: "fearless,quot;.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLbdc3ccab487872378bf33a615f09104d18% %MINIFYHTMLbdc3ccab487872378bf33a615f09104d18%

This is not the first time that the mother shows off her dancing skills while in quarantine, making it clear that it is one of her favorite activities to help her forget about being trapped indoors all the time.



Post views:

0 0