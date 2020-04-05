Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend sing a duet for her birthday

Instagram

Pussycat Dolls singer and former rugby player Thom Evans collaborate on a cover of the classic hit Shania Twain & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; to celebrate his birthday.

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans duet in Shania Twain"You are still the chosen one" in honor of the former rugby player's birthday.

The 35-year-old sportsman met Nicole, 41, when she was a contestant on the UK television show "Factor X: Celebrity"for which Kitten dolls Star was a judge.

Thom displayed his singing skills in the competition series as part of boyband Test star, and the couple once again demonstrated their musical talent by sharing a sweet version of the classic love song online.

"For Thom's birthday yesterday I wanted to sing and spread a little love to everyone during this time," Nicole wrote alongside the clip on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Baby."

The rumors that the couple were in love started when Thom was still a contestant on the reality show, and finally confirmed their romance by appearing together on the Golden Globes red carpet in January.