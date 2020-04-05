Home Entertainment Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend sing a duet for her birthday

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend sing a duet for her birthday

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend sing a duet for her birthday
Instagram

Pussycat Dolls singer and former rugby player Thom Evans collaborate on a cover of the classic hit Shania Twain & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; to celebrate his birthday.

Up News Info
Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans duet in Shania Twain"You are still the chosen one" in honor of the former rugby player's birthday.

The 35-year-old sportsman met Nicole, 41, when she was a contestant on the UK television show "Factor X: Celebrity"for which Kitten dolls Star was a judge.

Thom displayed his singing skills in the competition series as part of boyband Test star, and the couple once again demonstrated their musical talent by sharing a sweet version of the classic love song online.

"For Thom's birthday yesterday I wanted to sing and spread a little love to everyone during this time," Nicole wrote alongside the clip on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Baby."

The rumors that the couple were in love started when Thom was still a contestant on the reality show, and finally confirmed their romance by appearing together on the Golden Globes red carpet in January.

%MINIFYHTML1da8f92cec1979a74ab23cfe510555357%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©