NFL Kicker's longest field goal record was 73 – Deadline

Tom Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot but due to a fatal long-distance hit in the NFL due to that, died Saturday of complications from coronavirus. He was 73 years old and his death was announced by the New Orleans Saints, his old team.

Dempsey set the NFL record for the longest field goal, hitting one from 63 yards to help the New Orleans Saints beat the Detroit Lions in the closing seconds. His record was finally broken in one yard in 2014.

Dempsey had Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012 and was in hospice care when she died. On March 25, he tested positive for coronavirus, and became one of 15 residents of the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans who died after contracting the pandemic virus, NOLA.com reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers extend to (wife) Carlene and the entire Dempsey family for the death of their beloved Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this difficult time, "Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement." Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his determined resolve. of not allowing setbacks to prevent you from following your dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and strength in recent years while valiantly fighting disease, but he never wavered and kept his characteristic sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family. "

Dempsey, born fingerless on his right foot and fingerless on his right hand, wore a custom, truncated boot on his right foot for 11 NFL seasons with five teams. The team was controversial, as its flat face was said to be similar to using a mallet to hit the ball's face.

Dempsey was signed by the Saints in 1969 as a free agent at Palomar College and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season. He set the field goal record next year, beating the previous record by seven yards.

Detroit Lions' Matt Prater finally set a new mark with 64 yards after several kickers matched Dempsey's length.

In addition to his wife, Dempsey is survived by three children and three grandchildren.