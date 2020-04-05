New York Post greets the Patriots after the mask is delivered to New York hospitals

In these unprecedented times as the United States and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic, New York salutes New England for a disinterested gesture in New York City's times of need.

After the Patriots arranged for a delivery of 300,000 N95 face masks from China to New York City hospitals, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus fight, the New York Post honored New England and the family on Saturday. Kraft with a front page holder.

Something I thought I would never read … in a New York newspaper. I love this! pic.twitter.com/7vTgmcxRDx – Stacey James (@Stacey_James) April 4, 2020

The tabloid, known for its nifty covers, wrote: "Something we thought we would never say … THANK YOU, PATS."