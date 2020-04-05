New York Governor Andrew Cuomo claims 4,159 COVID-19 deaths indicates plateau ”- Deadline

There are a terrible death toll on COVID-19 in New York State. But Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested that his area could be hitting the apex of the disease and could begin to level off.

That is not necessarily great news. Instead of a sharp spike and then a drop, the plateau may persist, Cuomo suggested.

"The vertex could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau now," he said, adding that the trajectory would be clearer in a few days.

On Sunday, Cuomo said there were 594 more deaths in New York, a total that actually represented a decrease from Saturday's 630 death toll, the worst day yet. New hospitalizations were also halved to 574, compared with 1,095 on Saturday. That is also below the 1,427 recorded on Friday.

Approximately 4,159 New Yorkers have died from the pandemic of 122,031 confirmed cases, Cuomo said. "The coronavirus is truly vicious and effective," he said. "He is an effective killer."

The drop below 600 new hospitalizations is the first time since March 22 that it has been achieved. .

"That is partly a function of more people being fired," he said. "And that is great news."