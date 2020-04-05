New deaths in the bay area; Newsom Launches Test Centers; Grand Princess ends quarantine – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbor helping neighbor

Boy Moraga fights leukemia challenged by COVID-19 by reducing blood supply

SAN FRANCISCO – Many people trying to donate blood recently were rejected due to the social distancing restrictions imposed on blood banks during the coronavirus pandemic. But a couple of UCSF medical students recently organized several blood collection campaigns, helping patients like a Moraga boy fight leukemia. His name is Christopher Beggs. He is only four years old. read more

The ossmoor couple gathers the community to form Food Drive

ROSSMOOR – Marilyn Weiss saw a news report on Friday about a food distribution program in which more than triple the usual number of people lined up for rations. "They were desperate for food," said Weiss, an interior designer who lives in Rossmoor, a 55-year-old community in Walnut Creek. "I looked at my husband and said,‘ We have to do something. " read more

Main stories related to the local coronavirus

New coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Marin; Confirmed cases grow 296 regionally

SAN FRANCISCO – The death toll from the current coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area rose to 90 on Saturday with new deaths reported in Santa Clara County, Marin County and San Francisco and the total number of confirmed cases since the end of January increased to more than 3,500. As of Saturday night, there were 3,520 confirmed coronavirus cases at the regional level. read more

Stay Home Order forces Bay Area high school seniors to commit to colleges they cannot visit

SAN JOSE – High school seniors across the country are forced to make big life decisions when it comes to choosing a university to attend without leaving their homes, as universities cancel campus tours during the pandemic of coronavirus. Many universities are now turning to technology by offering students virtual tours. read more

FDA relaxes donor regulations for gay men due to blood shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The US Food and Drug Administration. USA It is dramatically relaxing its restrictions on blood donations, as blood supplies in the US USA They have decreased while coronavirus cases are increasing. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, gay and bisexual men would have to abstain from sexual activity for a year to donate blood. Since then, the FDA has shortened that period to 3 months. read more

Federal judges refuse to order release of California prison inmates during COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO – Federal judges on Saturday refused on procedural grounds to order California to release thousands of prisoners to alleviate overcrowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates compared to a ready-to-light tinderbox with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But all three judges invited the inmates 'attorneys to file a new motion with one or both of the individual judges who oversee the main class action lawsuits about the inmates' medical and mental health care. Both judges are members of the three-judge panel, which also includes a federal appeals judge. read more

SF police cite 86-year-old anti-abortion activist for violating order to stay home

SAN FRANCISCO – Call it irony. Bay Area health officials issued a shelter-in-place order to try to protect the most vulnerable people in our society. However, the first ticket for violating the order in San Francisco was given to an 86-year-old grandfather. "I understand the purpose of the stay-at-home order, although I think it is a bit of a stretch," said Ron Konopaski of San Francisco. Police officers issued the summons to Konopaski on Thursday morning in front of Valencia Street Planned Parenthood. The abortion advocate has had a small booth outside the clinic since February. read more

Golden Gate Park's 150th birthday party is muted but not overshadowed by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – Saturday would be the day of a big celebration at Golden Gate Park, but it wasn't. Instead, San Francisco has something else: a new appreciation for the park. "It's supposed to be sunny today, and we're supposed to be 150,000 of us, arm in arm, singing and dancing, and riding the big observation wheel," says Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of San Francisco Rec & Parks. Instead, you and I are alone, socially detached, and in the rain. But, you know, in a sense, maybe it's a little poetic. " read more

San Francisco Launches Task Force to Help Businesses Recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Businesses across the country are recovering from the impact of COVID-19. There is the virus, and then the economic crisis that follows it. While no one knows when the situation will end, San Francisco is about to launch its recovery effort. "Instead of waiting until the pandemic ends, why don't we start thinking about the future," asks San Francisco Board of Supervisors chairman Norman Yee. read more

Air Quality Officials Urge Bay Area to Avoid Burning Wood During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District advised residents Friday to avoid burning wood during the new coronavirus outbreak to protect local air quality. Burning firewood is not illegal, according to the district, and there is currently no regional order prohibiting the use of fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, or wood burning stoves. read more

California Launches New Website for Donations of Life-Saving Medical Supplies

SACRAMENTO – California has launched a unique website to optimize donations or sales of critical supplies needed to combat the new coronavirus outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday. The covid19supplies.ca.gov website lists 13 in-demand items, from ventilators to hand sanitizers, needed by hospitals and the first responders statewide. Individuals and companies can donate, sell or offer to manufacture the supplies, Newsom said during his daily briefing at noon. read more

Newsom critical of the numbers being tested for the coronavirus; Slowness 'I Own'

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the low number of Californians who were tested for the coronavirus and blamed the slow implementation of the tests directly on their own shoulders in a speech to the state Saturday. Newsom said so far, 126,700 Californians have been screened for the virus. "That test number may sound high to some," he said. “It is low for many others and certainly for me. Let me acknowledge it from the beginning: the testing space has been challenging for us and I acknowledge it. It has been my responsibility as governor to do better. ” read more

Prisoner of the Santa Rita prison tests positive; 77 new cases in Alameda County

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Alameda County health officials reported 77 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including an inmate housed in the Santa Rita jail. In a press release, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the inmate, the first case among those detained at the center, was currently in stable condition within the prison's medical center. read more

Grand Princess Crew quarantine ends, ship to depart San Francisco Bay next week

SAN FRANCISCO – A quarantine aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship anchored in San Francisco Bay ended Saturday and its 646 crew members can now move around the ship practicing social distancing, the cruise company said. The ship will sail out to sea for routine maritime operations and will return early next week to temporarily dock at the Port of San Francisco to make the necessary arrangements. Plans for the ship's next destination have not been finalized, cruise officials said Saturday. read more

Nearly 10 percent of Marin County residents tested for coronavirus test positive

SAN RAFAEL – Marin health officials say the county residents' elderly base was playing a major role in driving nearly 10 percent of their coronavirus tests back with a positive result. Dr. Lisa Santora, the county health official, announced Friday night that the number of positive test results had increased in 13 new cases and was now 131 since the coronavirus outbreak began in the Area of the Bay. read more

As Ridership plummets, SMART Slashes Weekday Schedule; No weekend trains

PETALUMA – The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District is reducing service as passenger numbers decrease during the new coronavirus health emergency. Based on SMART's revised weekday schedule, the system will operate 16 daily trips for all seasons. The new schedule, which reduces service Monday through Friday by 50 percent, takes effect on Monday and will last until further notice, authorities said. SMART had already canceled four weekday trips in mid-March. read more

How California led the nation to curb the coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – The Grand Princess cruiser floated for days off the San Francisco coast in early March as a harbinger of impending disaster. "We could see it from our windows," said Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "That made it real." It was an early warning sign that would lead California to take extraordinary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially after the White House announced that 21 people aboard the cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19. read more

SF reports COVID-19's first death since Wednesday; Repression of violators of the shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco reported a new coronavirus-related death on Saturday, the eighth COVID-19 death recorded in the city and county, and the first such death since April 1. As of Saturday morning, the city reported a total of 529 cases. On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded to calls from supervisors and housing activists that the city houses all of its 8,000 homeless residents in hotel rooms, following a new confirmed case of coronavirus in a homeless shelter. read more