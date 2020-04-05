New coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Marin; Confirmed cases grow 296 regionally – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The death toll from the current coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area rose to 90 on Saturday with new deaths reported in Santa Clara County, Marin County and San Francisco and the total number of confirmed cases since the end of January rose to more than 3,500.

As of Saturday night, there were 3,520 confirmed coronavirus cases at the regional level.

Among the nine counties in the Bay Area, Santa Clara has been the hardest hit with 39 deaths and 1,148 residents who have received positive results as of Saturday night. There has been one death in the 21-30 age group, but the vast majority of the others have been in residents age 60 and older.

County officials also report that of those deaths, 69 percent have been among men. Currently, 268 patients were being treated at local hospitals for moderate to severe cases of the virus, and 218 of the 407 available ventilators in the county were used to treat patients.

San Francisco also reported a death on Saturday, although no other information was released about the victim's age, sex, or how they may have been exposed to the disease. There have now been eight deaths in the city and the 32 new cases reported on Saturday increased the total number of residents who received a positive test to 529.

San Mateo saw the number of local residents who received a positive coronavirus test increased to 538 with 52 new cases on Saturday.

Alameda County saw the most dramatic increase in the number of new cases of the virus with 77 new positives reported, bringing its total number to 510 patients (excluding the city of Berkeley). The county's death toll stood at 12. Berkeley, one of three cities in California with its own health department, last reported that 27 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In Contra Costa County, health officials reported 353 positive tests since 307 on Saturday morning. Of those 353, 31

Five people have been hospitalized. A total of 4,929 people in Contra Costa County had been screened for the disease.

Meanwhile, Marin's health officials say the county residents' elderly base was playing an important role that led to nearly 10 percent of her coronavirus tests returning with a positive result.

County authorities reported that the death toll of local residents had risen to 7 on Saturday, but did not reveal additional details about the victim. The county has had 137 total cases of coronavirus among its residents since the outbreak began. 1,435 local residents have been screened for the disease.

"Almost 10 percent of the patients tested positive," Dr. Lisa Santora, the county health official, said in a YouTube video on Friday night. "In Marin County we are seeing higher death and hospitalization rates because we are an older community."

And cases across the Bay Area were expected to continue to rise as the state was about to launch a new connection testing system in conjunction with UC Davis and UC San Diego.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new test strategy at a press conference on Saturday, where he admitted that the current system was not providing a sufficient amount of evidence.

Newsom said so far, 126,700 Californians have been screened for the virus.

"That test number may sound high to some," he said. “It is low for many others and certainly for me. Let me acknowledge it from the beginning: the testing space has been challenging for us and I acknowledge it. It has been my responsibility as governor to do better. ”

The governor acknowledged that in recent weeks there was a period when the delay in waiting results increased by 59,500 people, many of them waiting in fear and anxiety for 12 days. Currently, Newsom said, there were 13,000 waiting for their results as of Saturday.

"All of that has frustrated you and it has frustrated me," he said.