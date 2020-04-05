Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak want to do an OG housewives season: reveal how they met and reconnected!

Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak have reunited on Instagram after some technical difficulties. During the concert last night, the two spoke on a multitude of topics.

A being who hears would bring back Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although Kim previously said that she would never return after her final season, her tone has changed. In order for her to reunite with the peaches, the producers would have to make some changes to the cast and the way things go wrong.

As for who would like the duo to return, they both agreed that they'd love to do a season alone with OG's Housewives, primarily Kim and Sheree Whitfield.

Viewers of the live broadcast were ecstatic and praised the ladies for putting their drama aside and reuniting. A fan wanted to know how the two originally rekindled their friendship after ending it on such bad terms.

In addition to the fact that the two back off and this is normal behavior for them, Nene explained that Kim contacted after Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis and realized that life was too short to hold a grudge.

Kim agreed and also said she felt the same way when her son was brutally attacked by the family dog.

As for how they originally met, Nene explained that they used to go to the same gym. I used to see Zolciak with his trainer running around and smoking a cigarette Kim-style.

Nene realized that she had put on all her fashion when she was exercising and the two liked each other ever since.

What they like about each other the most is that they both love to laugh and every time they hang out they make others laugh too. The two have watched each other's children grow up and have been through many life-changing events together, so it's natural for them to find their way back no matter how badly they fall.

It's great to see these friends get along again.



