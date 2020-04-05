NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Shadow New RHOA Cast Members Over Supposedly "Strategic,quot; Planning Drama

As RHOA fans were shocked to discover, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are no longer enemies. In fact, they seemed quite friendly when they joined forces to bring their followers "Cocktails after Dark,quot; on Instagram Live.

But that was not all! The two ladies made sure to take advantage of this opportunity and protect their former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, accusing them of planning their drama "strategically,quot; rather than having organic fights.

NeNe and Kim talked about many different things on IG Live while sipping cocktails, and at one point, the show that made them famous, RHOA also came up for discussion.

Kim admitted that she hasn't been up to date with the show, but mentioned that she knew very well who the cast members are.

"If you could change someone from the current cast and bring someone from the past … who would you bring?" NeNe wondered.

It would definitely bring … I feel like you, Sheree … I feel like OGs are the best. I mean, get rid of someone? I think everything just got to the point where they live in fantasy land. Not everything is real. They don't show his real side, his real life, "he argued, claiming he used to be,quot; raw "when he started filming for RHOA.

‘I feel like when we started, we were quite different. We were raw. We were just saying something and doing anything, we were having a good time and telling our true stories. I'm not saying they don't, but I'm saying they think about it, "he continued.

Sure enough, his former nemesis agreed and went even further by saying that the new RHOA stars "strategically plan,quot; their drama: "I think they think about it, and I think they plan strategically."



