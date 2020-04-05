NBA Youngboy threatens Kodak Black: & # 39; I want all the smoke & # 39;

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is black again on the news, for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, the rapper made headlines for his involvement with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather. Yaya, who is engaged to NBA Youngboy, allegedly stabbed her baby's mother during a fight at the rapper's home in Houston.

And last night it was news again. This time, the hip-hop star stepped forward to applaud the shadow, and speeches shot at him from imprisoned rap artist Kodak Black. And it threatened "smoking,quot; or violence against Kodak and all its affiliates.

The NBA appeared on Kodak on Instagram this morning, and didn't hold back. It all started when Kodak posted a grim message from his prison cell. YoungBoy asked why Kodak would go to him since Kodak is currently in prison.

This is what he said:

Look at me from a jail cell, man. This n * gga looks at me from a jail cell and in my pussy so bad, n * gga. N * gga b * tches – n * gga has never been given attention, especially no motherf * cking cell, n * gga. Is the f * ck a n * gga watching me? So a n * gga said I cooperated on what you're stupid bitch? About my wife? Are you talking about this girl here? My wife? Are you talking about my wife? Inside my house what did I pay for? Isn't your bitch a dad? -NBA YoungBoy & # 39; s Instagram Live

And the video:

So what did Kodak say? Well this is what the jailed rapper republished:

Kodak captioned the post as follows: