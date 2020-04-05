Home Entertainment NBA Youngboy threatens Kodak Black: & # 39; I want all the...

NBA Youngboy threatens Kodak Black: & # 39; I want all the smoke & # 39;

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is black again on the news, for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, the rapper made headlines for his involvement with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather. Yaya, who is engaged to NBA Youngboy, allegedly stabbed her baby's mother during a fight at the rapper's home in Houston.

And last night it was news again. This time, the hip-hop star stepped forward to applaud the shadow, and speeches shot at him from imprisoned rap artist Kodak Black. And it threatened "smoking,quot; or violence against Kodak and all its affiliates.

The NBA appeared on Kodak on Instagram this morning, and didn't hold back. It all started when Kodak posted a grim message from his prison cell. YoungBoy asked why Kodak would go to him since Kodak is currently in prison.

