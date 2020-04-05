NBA YoungBoy talks about Kodak Black for his comment on Iyanna Mayweather's arrest

Photography by Instagram / WENN / JLN

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter was arrested on Saturday, April 4 for allegedly stabbing one of her rapper's baby moms during an altercation.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a.YoungBoy never broke again he made it clear that he would be by his girlfriend no matter what. The rapper recently left Kodak Black about a comment he made about Iyanna MayweatherArrest for allegedly stabbing one of YB's baby moms.

Iyanna was arrested and taken to a Harris County, Texas, jail early on Saturday, April 4, after a 25-year-old woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs was stabbed and hospitalized. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. Before the stabbing incident, the two are said to have been caught in a confrontation at their home that later turned violent.

Iyanna had already been released from prison.

After the arrest, Kodak went to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the incident, accusing YB of cooperating with the police. "They don't say a Lil Bih piece They say completely Bih LOL Anyway, man, that word isn't even intended to be attached to your name @nba_youngboy. Dam Lil Bra Don't do Dat Lil Girl like Dat Man! Don't do that Girl Lil like Dat! I mean I'm locked up, but I got this like a little Otha S ** t you will tell him something, "he wrote.

Kodak continued: "This S ** t Make Like U was scared Dem Ppl was gone Try to load U Wit It or something UU SCREAMED … Dat No Da Drip Man U Kno We Don & # 39; t Holla @ Dem Ppl ! One of Dem Niggaz Inna Hize Wit U Coulda Talk To Dem People B4 U Did Cuz U Don & # 39; t Kno Shit Smh Where Ya Coach Was @nba_youngboy Smh I see I have to write a UA letter and tie your shoes Fa U Lil Bra "

YB heard about the comment and wasted no time brutally responding to Kodak. In an expletive protest on Instagram, he said, "[Kodak] says I cooperated. Why, stupid bitch? About my wife ?! Iyanna, get up. Come here. Are you talking about this girl here? Are you Talking? About my wife? Inside my house that I pay for? "As YB continued her tirade, Iyanna appeared in the background.

"Tell me why this shit spoke to me from jail. Why the fuck are you even looking at me from jail? Man, you're a damn! This shit is going to say I cooperated with the police," YB explained.