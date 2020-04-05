NBA, Knicks, Nets unite to contribute 1 million surgical masks to New York workers

The NBA, in collaboration with the Knicks, Nets, and China's Consul General Huang Ping, is contributing 1 million surgical masks to help New York workers fight the coronavirus.

New York has been badly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), with more than 3,500 deaths and the number of registered cases that exceed 113,000.

"New York thanks you. We are more than grateful for this critically necessary gift of PPE (personal protective equipment)," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

NEW: The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for essential New York workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and the Chinese Consul General, Huang Ping. New York, thanks. We are more than grateful for this critically necessary gift of PPE. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was not sure when sports would resume in the United States, but said he believes it will be "sooner rather than later." Trump held a conference call earlier that day with the commissioners of the top US professional sports leagues. USA And other sports executives.