Naturi Naughton Offers Free Meals in New Jersey Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The actress & # 39; Notorious & # 39; He is giving back to his community amid the Covid-19 outbreak while helping to feed families affected by the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown of New Jersey.

"Power"Actress Naturi naughton is delivering 100 meals a day in New Jersey to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The star has partnered with Newark & ​​# 39; s Kings Family Restaurant and Orange & # 39; s Southern Comfort Cafe, to ensure families have enough food after school closes and the end of school meals.

"You see, a lot of people go shopping at the grocery store, but everyone can't afford groceries right now," he told the gossip column on page six of the New York Post.

"Many parents are used to having their children served breakfast and lunch at school and only cater for dinner. But now (with schools closed due to the outbreak) parents are responsible for three meals a day for their children".

"Notorious"Star Naughton is working with organizations seven days a week, and this weekend he will also be joining Negril BK to offer dinners to pick him up.