NASA is bringing the worm back – BGR

NASA has revived a classic logo and will use it again for the next SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station.

The red and wavy logo is called "the worm," and it is instantly recognized as a piece of NASA history.

NASA says it will continue to use the revived logo in several ways, though it did not offer any details on where it might appear.

NASA is bringing back one of its most beloved and iconic logos that has not been officially revived in nearly three decades. NASA's glorious "worm,quot; logo is officially back, and it will make its new debut on Demo-2 flight that will see a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule take a pair of astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time.

The mission, which is scheduled for May, is the ultimate test for SpaceX, which is part of NASA's commercial crew program that sought to produce crew-capable spacecraft that could be launched from the ground of the US. USA NASA and Boeing took care of the work, and SpaceX is the first of the two to be ready to take NASA astronauts into space. Now, thanks to the spectacular retro worm logo, we know they will fly in style.

The current NASA logo, a blue sphere, a red bar and the letters that NASA spread across the center, is the original and has been used for decades. However, NASA decided to refresh its image a bit in the 1970s due to some very specific limitations, and so the worm arrived. NASA explains:

The original NASA insignia is one of the most powerful symbols in the world. A bold and patriotic red chevron wing piercing a blue sphere, representing a planet, with white stars and an orbiting spacecraft. Today, we know it as "the meatball,quot;. However, with 1970's technology, it was a difficult icon to reproduce, print, and many people considered it a complicated metaphor in what was then considered a modern aerospace era. Enter a cleaner, sleeker design born out of the Federal Design Improvement Program and officially unveiled in 1975. It featured a simple, red and unique type style of the word NASA. The world knew him as "the worm,quot;. NASA was able to prosper with multiple graphic designs. There was a place for both the meatball and the worm. However, in 1992, the 1970s brand was withdrawn, with the exception of clothing and other memorabilia, in favor of the original graphic from the late 1950s.

Sure, the original NASA logo has a lot of history attached to it, and it will surely continue to exist for many decades, but there's really no denying that the worm's red and wavy logo is obviously superior in every way. It fits anywhere, and looks absolutely stunning on the side of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that is currently waiting to take astronauts to the International Space Station.

"There is a good chance that you will see the logo presented in other official ways on this mission and in the future," says NASA. "The agency is still evaluating how and where it will be used, exactly."

Image Source: SpaceX