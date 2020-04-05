Home Local News N.H. investigating agent-related shootings in Concord

N.H. investigating agent-related shootings in Concord

Matilda Coleman
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident involving an officer in New Hampshire.

State attorney general Gordon MacDonald said Sunday that officers shot an adult man in Concord and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

It did not provide details on where or when the shooting occurred, nor did it identify the man or reveal the extent of his injuries. A spokesperson for his office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

MacDonald said that no officers were injured and that there is no threat to the public.

