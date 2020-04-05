Muni to cut service by almost half to prioritize essential workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco's Muni will cut service to almost half this week, eliminating many of its low-passenger lines and focusing on lines used by essential workers during the pandemic, officials said from SFMTA.

As of Monday, about 40% of Muni operators will not drive due to the order to stay home, SFMTA officials said. For Tuesday and Wednesday, more service reductions will gradually begin.

It was unclear exactly which lines will be affected.

Muni is prioritizing heavily used lines that are being used by essential workers, such as those who go to hospitals and supermarkets. Eliminating the lines without seeing the cyclists is Muni's effort to provide adequate social distancing.

Will be updated. Stick with Up News Info SF for the latest.