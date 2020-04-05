SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Many people who recently tried to donate blood have been rejected because of the social distancing restrictions imposed on blood banks during the coronavirus pandemic. But a couple of UCSF medical students recently organized several blood collection campaigns, helping patients like a Moraga boy fight leukemia.

His name is Christopher Beggs. He is only four years old.

"He is a very fun and smart kid who especially loves doing Legos and doing homework," said his mother, Erin Beggs.

You have a common type of childhood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. He has been fighting EVERYONE for about two and a half years.

Her leukemia, once in remission, has returned. That means more stays at the UCSF hospital and many more blood and platelet transfusions.

"So he is essentially alive right now because of people's donations," said Erin.

But with COVID-19, blood banks follow strict guidelines on social distancing. That means fewer people can donate on any given day.

"There have been thousands of units that have been canceled nationwide," UCSF medical student Anya Greenberg.

Churches, schools, and gyms – all the places where regular trips take place – have also been closed, further reducing supply.

Greenberg and fellow UCSF medicine hope Schwartz were able to locate a large enough room in the school's student union and organize a series of blood collection campaigns.

"We are fortunate to have a fairly large space that was easy to configure," said Schwartz.

Dr. Mignon Loh is a pediatric oncologist who works at UCSF. She says the blood impulses established by the two students are providing a life preserver.

"I am so impressed by them, I have to tell you," said Dr. Loh. "As this pandemic revolves around us, there are many patients like Christopher who need these blood products."

Blood donation campaigns organized by students at UCSF took place two days last week, with 51 donors mostly made up of UCSF staff, doctors, nurses, and students. While youHere are additional blood units slated for an additional three days next week, already fully booked with donors.

Blood will go to anyone who needs it.

"Everything we've been through shows the great community we live in and that you know the goodness in people's hearts is there," said Erin Begg.

A non-profit blood donation spokesperson, Vitalant, told KPIX News that if any long-standing regular donor who had an appointment to donate blood should know that hospitals and patients are still in dire need. Blood banks are reaching out to call donors to reschedule.

Stakeholders can learn more about donating blood on the Vitalant and Red Cross websites.

Blood has a short shelf life, with red blood cells lasting 42 days and plasma lasting only five days.