MLS's 25th anniversary remains a quiet milestone amid a pandemic – Up News Info

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes is cautiously optimistic that Major League Soccer may still have a full season.

But what it might seem is an unknown quantity.

MLS was supposed to celebrate its 25th anniversary, but for now it's still a quiet milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Monday marks the anniversary of the league's first game, when San Jose Clash hosted DC United at Spartan Stadium before 31,000 fans.

The league has weathered the crisis before, as in 2002 when the MLS contracted by two teams and its future was in doubt. But nothing like this.

“I think one of the savings thanks we have is that last year we saved a month of our season in the back. And now we have that back end to help us. So I really think it is doable, "Vermes said." I think we will get through this and have our season and all of those things will come together. "

The teams had only two games in the season when the game was suspended due to the new coronavirus.

The closure occurred at what would otherwise have been a high point.

Nashville and Miami joined the league this season, bringing the number of clubs to 26, with four more on the way in the coming years. Inter Miami, David Beckham's team, was preparing for its opening match when the delay took effect.

Multiple league sources told The Associated Press last week that the preference is to continue playing a 34-game season, attended by fans. However, that possibility decreased with the recommendation of the US government. USA To extend the guidelines for social distancing until April 30.

Among the options available is to return to the previous league calendar, which lasted until December. The league shortened the season last year, in part by eliminating the two-legged playoffs.

Another option is to eliminate some non-league games, such as the expanded league cup competition with Liga MX teams.

Players are currently "in the market,quot; with their teams until at least April 24. The season is officially on hold until the May 10 target date, although it now seems unrealistic. An MLS player tested positive for the virus, a Philadelphia Union player who had mild symptoms.

The league has had to endure storms before.

MLS lost $ 250 million in its first five years. While the league had expanded to 12 teams in 1998 with the addition of the Miami Fusion and Chicago Fire, the MLS soon struggled. It culminated in 2002 when the Fusion and the Tampa Bay Mutiny withdrew and the league contracted to 10 teams. Only three owners remained: Colorado billionaire Phil Anschutz owned six of the teams.

Current Commissioner Don Garber, who took office in 1999, was instrumental in leading the return of MLS. The league made several significant changes, but was also somewhat lucky: the US men's national team. USA He advanced to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea, creating a renewed enthusiasm for the sport at home.

“In 2002, we started to implement that strategy. And it served as a very solid foundation for the next years of growth. And the men's national team went through the World Cup quarterfinals, and that really helped generate a lot of optimism about the future of soccer in the United States and the role the league was playing because the players who scored the goals, Landon Donovan and Clint Mathis were players who played in the league, "said MLS President Mark Abbott, who was the league's first employee.

By 2005, the league was expanding again, adding Real Salt Lake and Chivas USA. In 2007, Beckham joined the LA Galaxy, ushering in the era of the high-profile designated player.

The day Inter Miami was supposed to host the Galaxy for their first game, Beckham and his family went to the team's temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life,quot; played on the stadium's public address system, which was fitting because Beckham's wife Victoria was part of the group.

The suspension has been especially tough for Nashville FC. In the week before their last game, a 1-0 loss in Portland, Tennessee, they were caught by a series of tornadoes.

"There's a lot to process for all of us in the past few weeks," Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty said on social media. “For me, sport is always unified in difficult times, but we are entering unknown territory and the decision to postpone the games is the right one. The health and safety of our communities come first and should always be. Stay safe friends.

The league took steps to mitigate some losses by temporarily reducing the wages of Garber, Abbott and Deputy Commissioner Gary Stevenson by 25%. Other employees in the front office will also receive pay cuts, but no layoffs or leave were planned.

Giovanni Savarese, the current Timbers coach, who was among the league's players that first season, praised the MLS leadership for handling a difficult situation.

“In the meetings and conversations that have taken place in the last few weeks, the homeowner groups have been phenomenal in the way they have reacted to trying to make sure they are proactive, to make sure they expect every situation and put a plan works. Savarese said. "So the league is very different from what it used to be. If I had come back in the day, going through this moment, it would be very difficult."

Vermes, the league's longest-serving coach, who was also one of the inaugural players, believes that MLS is well positioned to maintain its momentum.

"I think our sport will, not only will it survive this, but I think it will grow and continue to flourish, because I think the things that have been implemented are sustainable," said Vermes.