Missing March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament Final Four voting results

%MINIFYHTML5f98095c56ccaf53e197d98c7b575bc677%

The actual NCAA Tournament has been canceled, but we've still offered hardcore college hoop fans a chance to pick surprises and practically watch their favorite teams advance for the past few weeks. Hopefully, you have participated round by round, because we only have one final game left: Sporting News' "Missing March Madness,quot; national championship game.

Voting starts on Monday, so be sure to go to the home page Sporting News Twitter page for the survey!

What two teams play for this legendary Sporting News title? Read on and find out.

MARCH LOCATION SURVEY

Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

Final results four

No. 1 Kansas over No. 3 Kentucky

Your vote: Kansas City wins, 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent

Thoughts: The only real surprise here is that the Kentucky contingent did not go en masse and balanced the vote total with a Twitter campaign to put the Wildcats on top. Or maybe many Kentucky fans, realistic Kentucky fans, voted, but they voted with their heads and not their hearts. Because even like Kentucky played in the stretch, and apparently played in our Lost March Madness Tournament, the Wildcats defeated Bradley 14-seed, Texas Tech 11-seed, Villanova 2-seed and Baylor 1-seed. reach the Final Four: this is a very good Kansas team.

Jayhawks point guard, sensational sophomore Devon Dotson finished second in KenPom's Player of the Year standings, but most people across the country would say he's probably not even the most important player in a Kansas uniform. That is really saying something. The great man Udoka Azubuike would likely receive that assent from most experts. The 7-foot high level controls the paint like few big men in the country. He rarely misses the inside: He holds the NCAA professional record with a field goal percentage of 74.6 percent, and his presence in the paint is effective in deterring offensive plans.

MARCH LOCATION SURVEY

Sweet 16 | Elite eight

No. 1 Dayton over No. 1 Gonzaga

Your vote: Dayton win, 59.2 to 40.8

Thoughts: This It was a much more surprising result. Not necessarily that Dayton won the vote, well, maybe it was a surprise, but the margin of victory. Gonzaga had been advancing in this tournament with high margin of victory: 92.4 percent over Siena, 90.1 percent over Colorado, 71.9 percent over Auburn and 67.5 percent over Maryland.

But you probably loved Dayton for the same reasons you loved Gonzaga – they are both brilliant offensive teams. The Zags were No. 1 in offensive efficiency rating at KenPom.com and Dayton was No. 2. Remember these Elite Eight summary notes?

Dayton has six players with an average of at least 22 minutes per game, and three of them have offensive ratings above 120: Toppin (122.4), Jalen Crutcher (121.5) and Ibi Watson (120.5). Two more have more than 110: Trey Landers (119.7) and Ryan Mikesell (114.4).

And that:

Remember what we just said about Dayton and the offensive rating? Take a look at the Zags: four regulars over 120, three others 114 or better. So deep and talented.

Yes. But Dayton had Obi, and everyone loves Obi. Dayton advances to the title game. Good times.