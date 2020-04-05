Minnesota coronavirus: Whitey’s Old Town Saloon adapts to the times – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Northeast Minneapolis bar is getting help at this time of need.

"I've seen an incredible amount of generosity," said Andy Nagle, a bar manager at Whitey’s Old Town Saloon. "We've had repeat customers who come in and say they just get a burger and go around their car and say,‘ Throw another hundred dollars in there and just pay the next few, however, many customers. "

Bars and restaurants have been especially affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many, like Whitey's, have adapted to the change.

"We've really narrowed our menu down to wings, cheeseburgers and our famous roast beef sandwich," said Nagle. “I discovered what we have, what products we have, what makes sense to continue selling.

Although Governor Tim Walz has allowed restaurants to remain open, they are so far not allowed to continue selling alcohol.

"We have gone from being a bar, a lounge and selling liquor to trying to sell as much as we can to, you know, keep the lights on," Nagle said.

Still, the generosity Nagle has seen from the community makes him emotional.

"It moves me to talk about it right now because we are a neighborhood bar and we have always had such good clients, clients, friends: it is like a community."

Nagle says it's the little things that help keep the restaurant afloat. Not only do you buy takeout, but you also write comments online and comment on social media.