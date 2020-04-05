Minnesota coronavirus: death of Moose Lake inmate probably not related to COVID-19 – Up News Info

– An inmate collapsed and died while showering in Moose Lake prison, Minnesota correctional facilities said Sunday.

Authorities responded immediately after the 48-year-old man collapsed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday and found him under full arrest. Despite efforts to save lives, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man had complained of heartburn to other inmates before entering the shower and collapsing. The man's name was not disclosed.

While Moose Lake Prison is the site of a recent coronavirus outbreak, authorities said the inmate was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who were tested or presumed positive for COVID-19.

The Moose Lake Police Department is investigating with the help of the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations.

