Millions of Christians across the country will tune in to Palm Sunday online services – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Churches have taken up their online services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And on Sunday, millions of Christians across the country were expected to tune in for Palm Sunday Masses from the comfort of their homes.

Downtown, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was performing a service that was broadcasting live.

Even the President stated that he would be observing the service from California while in the White House.

"Palm Sunday? I'm going to see it live tomorrow from Riverside, California," said President Trump.

The church he was referring to was from the Harvest Christian Fellowship, which has been offering online services for years.

"I read the post right there," said Bryan Bradley, a Riverside resident. "I am excited that he is going to be there."