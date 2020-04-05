Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson help coronavirus victims by distributing food

As the coronavirus makes its way around the world, causing economic stagnation and deaths, many celebrities and performing artists have discovered their own way of doing their part, including Miley Cyrus, and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

Page Six recently picked up on an Instagram post from pop stars in which he revealed that he and his girlfriend were handing out free tacos to healthcare workers. On Instagram this Saturday, Simpson said that he and Miley were helping medical professionals who have been "doing an amazing job."

Simpson added that he and his girlfriend were going to create a "big taco delivery,quot; program specifically for their local hospital. ME! Online reported that Cody and Miley delivered around 120 tacos to Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.

Simpson further referred to medical workers as "true legends,quot; who have done so much in the battle against the coronavirus. He then urged his fans and supporters to also help in the fight against COVID-19.

Fans of the pop star duo know that the 27 and 23 year olds have stayed at home. Last week, the singer buzzed him while he was home. One of the unintended consequences of quarantine measures is innovation, and Miley seems to be part of this.

Charissa Van Horn reported on April 4 that Cyrus' talk show on Instagram, Bright-minded, He has been so popular that many of his fans have asked him to do an evening television show. Miley has managed to get a bunch of A-list celebrities to appear on her show, and probably also without public relations managers and agents.

People on social media have been ecstatic at Miley's ability to speak fast and ask big questions that interviewees seem happy to answer. Simply put, Miley's personality is more than adequate for an evening TV show, especially when it comes to interviewing celebrities and other artists.

As most know, Miley's personal life has run into some challenges in the past, including when she and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, parted ways last summer.



