Meghan King Edmonds casts a shadow on her husband, Jim Edmonds, while recovering from COVID-19

Jim Edmonds, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, the estranged husband of the former Royal Orange County Housewives star Meghan King-Edmonds: Revealed earlier this week that she had tested positive for COVID-19, but now she feels better. However, her current health situation did not prevent Meghan from casting some shade on social media amid her unpleasant divorce.

On Saturday, Meghan posted a video on Tik Tok and added the caption, "I'm kidding, I'm kidding, but the ending is my favorite." The mother of three added a devil emoji, a blinking emoji, and the hashtags #jokes and #gotatextfrommyex.

In the video, Meghan looks at the camera and syncs her lips with someone who says, “I received a text message from my ex the other day, she said she missed me. I said, "Sorry, I can't speak right now, I'm at a funeral." He said, "Oh my gosh. Who died?" I said, "My feelings for you yes. Bye, f-ker."

Meghan also posted the video on her Instagram Stories and added the caption "Byeeeeeee,quot; along with a laughing crying emoji and a goodbye hand.

The response from his nearly 1 million followers was overwhelmingly positive, with one fan writing that the video clip was one of the best things they've seen on social media in days. Another added that they were "laughing out loud,quot; and hoped it would be based on a real conversation.

One fan wrote that Meghan deserved "much better than you married,quot;, and another commented that "they love the shadow." There were some negative reactions to the post, including a follower who said the video was "horrible."

Former Cardinals slugger Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for COVID 19 and is now symptom free. pic.twitter.com/KbTGKY8nFl – Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Jim is at his home in St. Louis, and is recovering from COVID-19. In her Instagram Stories this week, she said she appreciated everyone who sent her good wishes. Jim also said he tested positive for pneumonia along with coronavirus, but is now "symptom free."

The Fox Sports Midwest announcer urged everyone to take COVID-19 seriously, and told his followers that if they don't feel well they should go to the hospital. Jim said he took no medication and instead beat the virus with "nothing but rest."

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds suddenly split up last October after she accused him of cheating on one of her babysitters, which was an accusation she denied. The former couple is in the middle of an unpleasant custody battle over the three children they share: Aspen, 3, and the 21-month-old twins Hart and Hayes.



