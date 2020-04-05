Matt LeBlanc talks about Strangest Friends experience and upcoming meeting on HBO Max

Matt LeBlanc appeared in Kelly Clarkson's show this week (the episode was filmed before production closed due to COVID-19), and he talked about the ten seasons he was in the beloved 1990 comedy. friends, as well as the next meeting.

The reunion special was supposed to be recorded last month on the original Central Perk set at the Warner Bros. studios, but the recording had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. The original six stars of the series: LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston, are still planning to meet for the recording of the reunion in the future.

The special was supposed to air on HBO Max next month when the new streaming service launches, but fans will have to wait. However, all ten seasons of the series will be available immediately.

During his appearance, LeBlanc spoke to Clarkson about his time in friends, and also revealed some of his "weird,quot; experiences during the show's heyday of fame.

"I remember once, it was during the week, I had been changing channels and watching the news and, for some reason, they had a split screen on television, six quadrants," said the 52-year-old man. “Each one was a live shot from each of our houses, like a helicopter shot. I was looking at it and there was no information or news, it just showed houses. "

LeBlanc said he remembers seeing his house up close and thought to himself, "I need a new roof." After the helicopter flew off, LeBlanc said he took his ladder out and climbed there.

The actor says that while sitcom has been off the air for more than 15 years, he feels it is "somehow as relevant,quot; as it was in the 90s. LeBlanc said he felt "really huge,quot; at the time. But now that people can watch the series and share things on social media, it has found an even larger audience.

"It's fun because we're all so much older now. You watch on TV and you think, 'Look, you're so young!' And you come back and you're like 'Jesus,'" LeBlanc added.

LeBlanc said the special of the meeting will not have a script, and will simply be the six stars together "talking about the good old days." He joked that they were basically taking back "the band without the instruments."

Matt LeBlanc currently stars Man with a plan, which airs on Thursday nights on CBS.



