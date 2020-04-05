Marty Walsh announces recommended curfew, other social distancing measures

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced a recommended curfew for the city for the next four weeks, and is asking everyone to wear a mask at all times when they leave home.

All sports facilities in city parks were also ordered closed, and the City Council will be open for fewer hours. All of these changes will take effect on Monday morning, Walsh said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. It is planned to be up on Monday, May 4.

Walsh announced the new and stricter guidelines for social distancing in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"What the data continues to show is that right now, every day is critical to saving lives in our city," he said.

From Sunday afternoon, the city had 1,877 cases with 181 people recovered and 15 deaths. New positive cases in the past two days are 511, representing 27 percent of the city's overall cases.

"This is what a surge looks like," said Walsh. “And we are still at the beginning of the increase. As I said before, this is an unprecedented situation. He has asked us all very much. He is going to ask for more of us in the coming weeks. "

And what the models continue to show is that the distance will make a difference. So we must continue to do what we have been doing.

Curfew

The recommended curfew, which does not apply to essential workers, will take effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Walsh said.

"We have been seeing too many unnecessary trips at night and social distancing problems as people order and wait for their takeout in restaurants." he saidAdding people should opt for delivery after 9 p.m.

Walsh celebrated People are urged to go out alone generally for essential reasons, such as visiting a grocery store or a pharmacy. He stressed that by doing these things, people shouldn't be in groups, they shouldn't be socializing or browsing, and they should only be picking up what they need. Residents must return home.

And to be clear, at any time of the day: just go out for the essentials. If you are at the supermarket or pharmacy:

-you are not going in a group;

-you are not there to search for extras or socialize;

More expensive

Residents are asked to wearing face masks or coatings at all times when they are away from home, and that includes shopping trips as well as walks. While noting that a mask may not protect you against COVID-19, Walsh said that about 25 percent of infected people are asymptomatic.

"So the more we use coatings, the more effective this strategy will be," Walsh said, adding that "medical grade masks,quot; must be preserved for health workers and responders. "The cover can be a scarf, kerchief, or other fabric that covers your mouth and nose and allows you to breathe comfortably."

The guide follows recent federal recommendations.

Limited town hall hours

The City Council will only be open on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m., starting this Tuesday, Walsh said. And it will be closed on Friday, April 10 due to the Good Friday holiday.

Those heading to the facility will be screened, including their temperature taken, at the entrance, and an appointment is still required.

Closure of the city's sports facilities.

Sports facilities in city parks are planned to be closed, including athletic fields, basketball and street hockey courts, Walsh Announced.

"You will still have access to open spaces for passive recreation where you can practice physical distance, while walking or running," he said. said. "But you shouldn't do group activities anywhere, including group exercise classes."

Walsh further noted that the police have the ability to divide groups, but said "It shouldn't have to come to that."

"People continue to meet, and we just need to eliminate that option," he said, adding that he can call 311 to inform people who congregate in the parks.

Building

While the mayor noted that the nonessential construction hiatus continues, he added that even if a job is allowed to advance during current guidelines, companies should consider stopping it anyway.

"We are at the beginning of the wave," he said. said. “Every step we take to limit the number of people who work together will make a difference. If you can wait a few weeks, wait a few weeks. Use common sense. "

We are at the beginning of the wave.

Walsh asked people to use the new measures as a way to empower themselves in the fight against the virus.

"I am not willing to look back two or four weeks from now, and look at that number, thinking that we could have done more," he said. "We must act now. All of us."