Marianne Faithfull in hospital fighting COVID-19

A statement from the manager of Marianna Faithfull revealed today that her client was in the hospital battling the coronavirus. The Chicago Tribune was the first to report on the statement that it was revealed that Faithfull was fighting the virus and successfully responding to treatment.

Penny Arcade told reporters at Rolling Stone magazine that the 73-year-old artist was hiding in her London home when she started noticing cold symptoms. For his own safety, he went and tested his own and found it positive for COVID-19. Later he developed pneumonia.

John Dunbar, her husband, was quoted in Penny's Instagram post, saying "so far so good," however, there are no hospital visits and he cannot speak.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Faithfull has struggled with many health problems in recent years. In the past, he dealt with serious conditions like hepatitis C and breast cancer, in addition to heroin addiction in the 1980s and 1970s.

Faithfull fans know that she first started in the mid-1960s with the song "As Tears Go By,quot;. Additionally, Faithfull is known for her high-profile relationship with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger during the band's heyday of fame.

Faithfull is also not the only celebrity affected by the coronavirus. Earlier today, it was announced that Patricia Bosworth passed away after contracting the dangerous and highly contagious disease. Other stars to hire COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Rachel Matthews, Idris Elba and her partner, as well as Colton Underwood.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard in recent months, with major festivals closing and the vast majority of concerts and concerts.

In addition, networks like NBC announced that they would close approximately 35 productions due to the coronavirus. It was done as a preventive measure. The same network made its announcement last month that a longtime audio technician died after contracting coronavirus.



