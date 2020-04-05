Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews talks about & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; and more in chat with Justin Bieber

This quarantine has shown that combining boredom and social media can yield quite interesting results.

The latest example of that came on Sunday afternoon when Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews made a surprise appearance on Justin Bieber's Instagram as part of the singer's "Live with Biebs,quot; broadcast. The conversation, which was unfortunately not saved to her account, touched on a variety of topics including hockey, television shows, and Matthews' mustache.

The former pop star has been a big fan of the Leafs since growing up in Toronto and was previously photographed wearing a T-shirt and pads in Matthews' Instagram story. He is also known to wear hockey jerseys during performances, even once wearing a Max Domi Coyotes shirt at a show in Arizona. He's also pretty decent on the ice, according to an interview Matthews did with NBC's Men In Blazers.

"He is a good player," said Matthews. "He is small, but he is quite fast and has good hands. He loves to score goals, he does not believe in assists."

Bieber asked the Rocket Richard Trophy chasing a series of questions, including who is his all-time favorite hockey player.

"Oof, that's a difficult question," said Matthews. "I have a lot, but I think the two that stand out the most to me are Shane Doan, because he was playing for the Coyotes and that's how I got into hockey for the first time, I was looking at them … and I've met him at over the years and he's a good person, it's really nice to meet such a person … and then Patrick Kane, even today he's probably my favorite player to watch. "

Matthews went on to say that Kane reminded him of Bieber but, unfortunately, the audio problems made it difficult to hear his reasoning.

MORE: NHL Players Use Social Media to Ask Fans to Stay Home

Bieber continued to ask which NHL player is the most difficult to defend.

"There are so many good players that it's hard to pinpoint one," said Matthews. "We played a lot against Buffalo and (Jack) Eichel is really good, playing against him, he is really strong … (Connor) McDavid is obviously very, very fast and does everything at such a high rate. It is difficult to keep up with many ways, so you probably have to go with him. "

"Does it hurt to be the guy with the best mustache in the league?" Bieber asked.

Matthews laughed, saying that he missed the days when Bieber used to rock a little.

In addition to hockey, the two also discussed some of their favorite television shows, including Netflix's hugely popular docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." Yes, they both suspect Carole Baskin.

"Do you think she killed her husband?" the singer asked.

"I think I am convinced that she did," Matthews replied.

Matthews' teammate Tyson Barrie even appeared during a discussion on "Love is Blind," another Netflix show where people try to find love without seeing the other person. Bieber apparently saw a resemblance between Barrie and one of the people on the show.

"Does Mark not remind you of Tyson Barrie?" Bieber asked.

"I completely agree," Matthews replied while laughing.

We will see if the friendship between the two stars continues with more conversations in the future.