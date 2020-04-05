Man accused of coughing and spitting on products at Kingston Stop and Shop

A man allegedly coughed and spat on the products at the Stop and Shop in Kingston, and police say they are pursue criminal charges Against him.

Kingston police were called to the supermarket, at 160 Summer St., just before noon on Saturday to receive a report of a disturbance. Police said the 65-year-old Duxbury man, who has not been publicly identified, had allegedly been coughing and spitting and then "clashed with staff and witnesses." There was a physical confrontation.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that the person has COVID-19," police said.

He was taken as a precaution to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth and is prohibited from returning to the supermarket.

Police are seeking a criminal complaint, which may include the following charges: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (foot shoe), assault and battery, and destruction of property (products).

Staff removed any products that might have been affected during the incident, and the area was cleaned, according to a Stop and Shop statement. obtained by The Patriot Ledger.

A video of the scene shows several people who appear to be holding the man.

