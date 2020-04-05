Louis van Gaal accuses Ajax of trying to use the coronavirus crisis for his own benefit | Football news





Louis van Gaal has beaten at his old club Ajax

Louis van Gaal accused his former Ajax club of trying to use the coronavirus pandemic "for their own benefit."

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars called for the Eredivisie season to be declared in the face of the global pandemic.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star was highly critical of the Dutch soccer association (KNVB) when he released a statement saying he would follow UEFA's instructions to try to end the season, which was suspended on August 3.

On Sunday, UEFA released a statement saying there are no plans to end the season before August 3, and that some media shared their interview with President Aleksander Ceferin. ZDF.

"I am comparing KNVB and UEFA to the feelings of US President Donald Trump a week ago when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus," Overmars told the Dutch newspaper. From Telegraaf.

"Hello! There are over 100 people dying daily in the Netherlands from the coronavirus."

Ajax currently leads the Eredivisie on goal difference, just ahead of AZ Alkmaar. Both teams sit at 56 points after 25 games, with Feyenoord six points behind in third position.

Club Brugge appears to be crowned Belgian champion before the Jupiler Pro League board of directors recommended that the season end early due to the global pandemic.

If the Eredivisie followed suit, Ajax could receive the title.

That would not sit well with Van Gaal, who managed Overmars at Ajax during his 1994/95 Champions League winning season.

"If it is established that the coronavirus has been defeated, you must first end the current competition," Van Gaal told the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"The sport exists to find a winner, that is, after 25 games, we cut things off and Ajax is champion. But although the government has also been following the experts for weeks, some football clubs suddenly say that it is not possible. , first Ajax. "

"Clubs that misuse this crown crisis for their own benefit and then turn it into a public health statement. I am a man who cannot bear that."

Van Gaal believes that UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 will leave enough time for the national leagues to complete this summer.

"You can also play the season in June or July," added Van Gaal.

"There is a lot of time this summer, the European Championship is off the calendar. And if UEFA and FIFA are willing to change the rules and provide space, then start."