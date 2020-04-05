Los Angeles National Forests shut down high-use areas, offices due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Federal park officials are closing portions of the Angeles National Forest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary closure of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and the Los Angeles Gateway Watchdog District went into effect on Friday and restricts access to approximately 40,000 of 700,000 acres, said Nathan Judy of the US Forest Service. USA

It does not restrict people to walk on National Forest lands that are not covered by the order.

As of July 1, the closure will affect four formal trails and 23 informal trail access points, resulting in a larger closure of 23 trails and 19 trails, Judy said.

The closure was ordered for local compliance with "current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the safety of the health of its visitors, volunteers and employees," Judy said in a statement.

In total, the closure covers 81.5 miles of trail, 760 open miles, and 54.5 miles of trail.

Click here to view the Forest Order, maps of affected areas, and other information.