Los Angeles Mayor is offering "rewards,quot; for making fun of businesses that violate the city's order to stay home

Finish this sentence, "snitches get ____,quot;. In the words of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the "rewards,quot; would fill in the blank, as he is encouraging people to criticize others who don't follow the city's order to stay home.

It is very different from the saying we grew up knowing, but apparently since the "safest at home,quot; order was instituted in California, Los Angeles city officials have received multiple reports of businesses violating the order.

"If any nonessential business continues to operate in violation of the stay-at-home order, we will act to enforce the order more securely at home and ensure compliance," he said, according to CBS LA.

"You know the old saying about snitches, well, snitches get rewards in this case," Garcetti said. "We want to thank them for turning people over and making sure we are all safe."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcetti said business ambassadors had visited 540 businesses that had failed to comply with the California Safer at Home order. Of those businesses, 144 were visited by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department to ensure compliance with the order.

Only four companies have been referred to the city attorney's office to file minor crime lawsuits.

Just as an update on the impact of the coronavirus in LA, Garcetti says the city saw an 18% increase in coronavirus cases (an additional 215 cases for a total of 1,386) and Los Angeles County saw a 23% decrease. in hospital beds available in the last two days.

"Their decision to stay home may mean that there is one less person who needs a fan that we don't have," Garcetti said. "And reducing the numbers of cases and deaths will not only occur due to physical distancing and isolation, but also due to evidence."

The city has conducted more than 10,000 tests, including 1,623 on Tuesday alone.

Roommates, what do you think about Los Angeles' new measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus? Let us know.