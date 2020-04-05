Loren Gray, Rosa and more TikTok stars you must follow right now

Kind, Let me find out… you're not on TikTok yet.

Whether you're more of an Instagram or Twitter type of person, chances are you've come across a TikTok video, dance, or other viral trend originating from the platform at least once. Either you've seen the Renegade dance, the Savage challenge, viral recipes like the latest Dalgona coffee (better known as "smoothie,quot; for all TikTokers), or you've also seen your favorite celebrities join in on the TikTok fun.

But not everything is dancing, lip sync videos and memes in the app, it has also become a space where users (of all ages) can let their creativity run wild.

At one extreme you can find celebrities like Mariah Carey, Will Smith, OzunaY Reese witherspoon in the app, but on the other hand, you can also find art teachers (like @cassie_stephens), medical professionals, cooks, construction workers (like @justaconstructionguy) and more.

Case in point: There's no shortage of content on a platform with more than 800 million active users.