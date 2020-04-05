Lorde returns to the studio after a hiatus after the dog's death

WENN

The hitmaker of the & # 39; Reales & # 39; She finally returned to the studio after taking a break for months as she is heartbroken when her beloved pet and muse Pearl passed away.

Lorde He is preparing to release new music after recovering from the death of his pet dog.

The "Royals" singer lost her passion for music after Pearl's death in November 2019, and asked fans to urge her to release new songs to be patient.

"He (Pearl) was instrumental in the discovery that was taking place," he wrote at the time. "I felt it guided me to ideas, and it's going to take some time and recalibrate, now that there is no pastor ahead, to see what the job will be."

But now Lorde is back in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2017 album "Melodrama."

"It is definitely too early to talk about anything, but I will say it has been a very productive year," he told New Zealand radio station The Edge on Friday, April 3, 2020.

"It will not be the same job, as anyone who has felt the loss can understand: there is a door that opens through which you pass, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallizes within me and my chest rebuilds around you, I hope I can finish and share it with you, and we will all grow together, as we always do. "