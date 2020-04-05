Look: BSO launches the presentation & # 39; Concert for our city & # 39;

The Boston Symphony Orchestra broadcast a special performance, "Concert for Our City," featuring BSO youth and family director Thomas Wilkins on Sunday afternoon. The concert, which took place on February 16, included music by Tchaikovsky, Ginastera and Brahms, Folksongs for Orchestra by Chinese composer Huang Ruo, George Walker's Lyrical String Orchestra and Cello Sterling Elliott at the end of the Cello Concerto from Dvořák.

Check out the performance below: