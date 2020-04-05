LL Cool J and Thomas Rhett perform at the star-studded Zoom party

As you zoom in with your family as you socialize, many celebrities may be doing the same with their famous friends, too, and a Hollywood agent has turned his star-studded gatherings into nostalgic concerts.
In recent days, WWE partner Richard Weitz She has been hosting virtual parties with music sessions with a host of celebrities as they all take refuge in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent one, LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Broadway singer Adam Pascal and the viral sensation of the 80s pop singer's joke Rick Astley gave performances.
LL Cool J performed his 1987 rap song "I Need Love,quot;.
"For everyone who is dealing with the coronavirus, all families," he said. "They stay together, they stay close, they stand firm."
Payne covered Sam smith"How do you sleep,quot;? Before launching into the song, Weitz's 17-year-old daughter From my he exclaimed: "I will not lie, I am fangirling right now!"
Thomas Rhett performed his exhilarating ballad "Be a Light,quot;. Cyrus performed his 1992 single "Achy Breaky Heart,quot;. Pascal performed "525,600 minutes,quot; of the 90's musical Rent, who launched his career. Astley offered acoustic performances of his viral song, "Never Gonna Give You Up,quot; and his other big hit, "Together Forever."
Last week, more than 200 people participated in a Zoom "concert,quot; organized by Weitz, which included Josh Groban—Who made a cover of Simon and Garfunkel"America,quot; Tina Fey, Fred Savageand musician Chris Isaak. In another night John Mayer made "Your Body is a Wonderland,quot; and "New Light,quot; from his home in Montana, Debbie Gibson sang songs like his 1980s hit "Only in My Dreams,quot; Rick Springfield performed "Jessie & # 39; s Girl,quot; and George boy performed "Karma Chameleon,quot;, the Hollywood reporter said.
On his Instagram page, Weitz described his Zoom gatherings as a "mini Live Aid," referring to the star-studded 1985 world concert aimed at raising funds to combat famine in Ethiopia.
"I want people to have fun," Weitz told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about the sessions. "It's like comfort food: songs and artists that people have literally grown up with that make everyone happy and joyful at this difficult time."
