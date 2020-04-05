LL Cool J and Thomas Rhett perform at the star-studded Zoom party

As you zoom in with your family as you socialize, many celebrities may be doing the same with their famous friends, too, and a Hollywood agent has turned his star-studded gatherings into nostalgic concerts.

In recent days, WWE partner Richard Weitz She has been hosting virtual parties with music sessions with a host of celebrities as they all take refuge in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent one, LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Broadway singer Adam Pascal and the viral sensation of the 80s pop singer's joke Rick Astley gave performances.

LL Cool J performed his 1987 rap song "I Need Love,quot;.

"For everyone who is dealing with the coronavirus, all families," he said. "They stay together, they stay close, they stand firm."

Payne covered Sam smith"How do you sleep,quot;? Before launching into the song, Weitz's 17-year-old daughter From my he exclaimed: "I will not lie, I am fangirling right now!"

Thomas Rhett performed his exhilarating ballad "Be a Light,quot;. Cyrus performed his 1992 single "Achy Breaky Heart,quot;. Pascal performed "525,600 minutes,quot; of the 90's musical Rent, who launched his career. Astley offered acoustic performances of his viral song, "Never Gonna Give You Up,quot; and his other big hit, "Together Forever."