Listen to these epic coronavirus songs to keep you entertained during quarantine

While some of the musicians create a new song to entertain people and spread awareness, others decide to change the lyrics of their songs.

People around the world are currently in quarantine as the Coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of thousands. However, that does not mean that we can stop doing something productive during these difficult times. For example, a group of musicians has been using their creativity to create songs about the deadly virus.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the songs below.

1. & # 39; My Corona & # 39; from Chris Mann

Ex "The voice"contestant Chris Mann He has enough time on his hands to make people laugh through his hilarious parodies of songs, including cover versions of Adele"Hello and Virgin"Stay Home Vague". However, his parody of The ability"My Sharona" has been exceptionally enjoyed by many people, as it has brought him over 19 million views on YouTube. Titled "My Corona," the song finds him singing about all the struggles people need to overcome in the midst of the pandemic. At one point in the song, Chris can be heard singing, "Shit, I touched my face / Wait, I think I finally caught my Crown / Stop, don't be manic, come in, not organic! / Oh no, all OMG, Jesus Christ, now I panic. "

2. & # 39; Vogue & # 39; from Madonna Instagram For those who are disappointed that they can't see Madonna perform on stage during her "Madame X Tour" due to Coronavirus' concern, the singer has given a small taste of the intimacy the tour provided through an Instagram video. . Encouraging people to be creative even during the running of the bulls, Madonna puts a strange spin on her hit "Vogue" as she has a mini concert in her bathroom. Instead of the original lyrics, the Queen of Pop apparently sang about the problems people have to face when they run out of food in the midst of quarantine. Using a hairbrush to replace a microphone, she rhymed: "Come on, come on, let's go eat fried fish … come on, vogue, I mean, go … because there's no more pasta, oh no, we & # 39; let's eat fried fish, yeah! "

3. Jackson Browne & # 39; A Little Soon to Say & # 39; Instagram Jackson Browne It is one of the many examples that you should not give up even if you have been contracted with Coronavirus. Rather than be discouraged, the singer decided to release a song titled "A Little Soon to Say" to lift everyone's spirits in these difficult times. In an interview, Jackson admitted that he initially wrote the song after being inspired by students like Parkland, but then realized that the song's lyrics sound true to the crisis. "(I was) thinking about the generation: Parkland and Greta Thunberg students, and young people who have been very expressive, saying: & # 39; You are not making any real attempt to change things so that we can have a planet that you had & # 39;. How do you pass this mess on to the next generation, future generations? "He explained.

4. Cardi B coronavirus delusional Instagram Inspiration can come at any time and in any form. For example, no one would have thought that Cardi BThe viral Coronavirus speech could have become a great song that many people could enjoy during this difficult time. iMarkkeyz was the one behind the great creation. Her remix, which contained Cardi yelling, "Coronavirus! It's coming back real" on an upbeat tune, hit the top ten on the iTunes song list. Meanwhile, in the hip-hop category, it peaked at number 4. Earnings from the single, according to Cardi and iMarkkeyz, are donated to workers who are suffering financial damage from the virus.

5. & # 39; Sing 4 Life & # 39; from will.i.am

People in Italy did all kinds of things that caught the world's attention during the shutdown. Playing tennis through the windows and throwing a party from their balconies, many of them found ways to have fun without leaving their homes. At one point, they also linked their voices into a song through open windows, and that inspired Bond to create a song Without stopping there, he also had the help of William, Jennifer Hudson Y X Japanit's Yoshiki. Bono opens the song rhyming: "Yes, I walk through the streets of Dublin / And no one was around", before passing the baton to the rapper who sings: "Yes, I walk through the streets of London / It seems that all have disappeared".

6. & # 39; Chill (Stay In) & # 39; from JoJo Instagram For those who are used to spending their days outside, being forced to stay indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic can be challenging. But do not worry Jojo It has the perfect song to keep you at home instead of going out. The singer has turned her "Leave (Get Out)" into a Coronavirus-themed song titled "Chill (Stay In)". Playing a capella in his dining room, he bangs on his table as he sings: "Stay! / Now! / Do it for humanity! So you're going to learn how / Cook now / And practice good hygiene / I know you're bored and want to fuck, but not with me. "

7. & # 39; Sweet Caroline & # 39; by Neil Diamond

The coronavirus pandemic has been shown to be so severe that Neil Diamond He decided to come out of his retirement to spread awareness through his music. The singer-songwriter shared a remake of his hit "Sweet Caroline" in an effort to encourage fans to adopt a healthier lifestyle to combat the deadly virus. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Neil acted in front of a roaring fire, "Hands, wash your hands, stretch, don't touch me, I won't touch you." Without stopping there, he shared a message for his devotees online: "I know we are going through a difficult time right now, but I love them, and I think that if we sing well together, we could feel a little better." "

8. "What the world needs now is love" by Sam Smith

During these delicate times, various musicians are using their platforms to brighten the lives of many by performing concerts at home. Among these stars is Sam smith, who has been posting some quarantined cover videos. Interestingly, the lyrics of one of the songs he covered seemed to sound faithful to the crisis. Sam, who recently announced that he would delay the release of his album and change its title, shared a video of him singing Jackie DeShannon"What the world needs now is love." He spoke his beautiful voice, "What the world needs now is love, sweet love / No, not just for some but for all / Lord, we don't need another mountain / There are enough mountains and slopes to climb / There are enough oceans and rivers to cross / Enough to last until the end of time. "