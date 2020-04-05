Leeds winger Stuart Dallas happy to accept pay deferral during coronavirus crisis | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLee500869dfef6bda1bf5683e239a927976%

















0:26



Leeds players, coaching staff and senior management have offered to take a salary deferral, including winger Stuart Dallas.

Leeds players, coaching staff and senior management have offered to take a salary deferral, including winger Stuart Dallas.

Leeds winger Stuart Dallas says he was "more than happy,quot; to take a wage deferment to keep others on the job.

Last week it was revealed that the players, the coaching staff and the club's management team had offered to take a salary deferral "for the foreseeable future."

Since then, the move has allowed all 272 full-time non-soccer employees, as well as most informal club staff, to continue to be paid.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports NewsDallas said: "It is not just about us, it is a global crisis. We are all in this together and if everyone comes together we will get through it. But as players it was the first thing we wanted to do."

Leeds currently leads the Sky Bet Championship, seven points behind Fulham who is in third place, and Dallas admits it doesn't know when football will come back it's tough, but says there are more important things right now.

"Football has to be in the background, but we have to put the job now and be ready for when the time comes," he added.

Dallas has been an integral part of promoting Leeds to drive this campaign

"We have to focus on the end goal and ultimately it is a promotion for us so we have to be prepared."

The players are training from home and have been given an individual schedule to follow, and Dallas says it is crucial that the team remain professional.

"The club has been good and gave us everything we need to maintain our fitness levels," he said.

"It is difficult to train alone, but we have to make sure that we are in the best shape possible when soccer returns."

Dallas has started all 37 games for Leeds in the Championship this season, but the Northern Ireland international admits that, following government advice and staying home during this Coronavirus crisis, he has managed to develop some new skills.

"I found myself doing a lot more housework, although I'm probably not the best," he said.

"And spending time with children, which is important because their world has been turned upside down."

"We have to keep them happy and smiling."