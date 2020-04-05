Larry David does not believe in Woody Allen & # 39; & # 39; did something wrong & # 39; & # 39;

Larry davidwho starred Woody Allen2009 romantic comedy Whatever works, does not believe that the 84-year-old director "has done something wrong,quot; after reading his memoirs.
After Allen's memoirs were abandoned by the Hachette Book Group in early March following the sentencing of their separated children Ronan Farrow Y Dylan Farrow, About nothing It was later published by Arcade Publishing on March 23.
In the memoirs, Allen addresses his adventure with Mia Farrowadopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to Dylan's sexual abuse allegations against him. Above all, Allen continues to maintain his "total,quot; innocence in About nothing"And apparently he's not the only one."
When talking to The New York Times, he Curb your enthusiasm The actor tells the publication that Allen's memoirs are "pretty good, it's a fantastic book, a lot of fun."
He added, "You feel like you're in the room with him and yes, it's a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking this guy did something wrong."
As he relates his relationship with Mia, his relationship with his foster daughter Soon-Yi and his own foster daughter Dylan, Allen writes, Vulture"I knew Mia liked to tell people that she had sexually abused her minor daughter when, in fact, Soon-Yi was twenty-two and of course our love, which resulted in a marriage of over twenty years, it wasn't sexual abuse. "
Allen also writes in About nothing"There are still crazies who think I married my daughter, who think Soon-Yi was my son, who think Mia was my wife, who think I adopted Soon-Yi, who think Obama was not an American. But never there was any trial. They never charged me with anything as it was clear to investigators that nothing had ever happened. "
Finally, Allen maintains his innocence in his memories. "I never put my finger on Dylan, I never did anything that could be misinterpreted as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish, every subatomic particle of it, is no different than I am the character of Goglia. pure illogical seemed device to me ", writes.
Prior to the release date of Allen's memoirs, Dylan also turned to social media to condemn Hachette's plan to publish Woody's work. "Hachette's publication of Woody Allen's memoirs is deeply disturbing to me personally and a total betrayal of my brother whose valiant information, capitalized by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checker to verify the information in this report, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility. " she wrote on Twitter.
To read the full interview. come here.
%MINIFYHTML4ec51aae817637379ec28524e765412410%%MINIFYHTML4ec51aae817637379ec28524e765412411%