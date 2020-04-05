Larry David does not believe in Woody Allen & # 39; & # 39; did something wrong & # 39; & # 39;

Larry davidwho starred Woody Allen2009 romantic comedy Whatever works, does not believe that the 84-year-old director "has done something wrong,quot; after reading his memoirs.

After Allen's memoirs were abandoned by the Hachette Book Group in early March following the sentencing of their separated children Ronan Farrow Y Dylan Farrow, About nothing It was later published by Arcade Publishing on March 23.

In the memoirs, Allen addresses his adventure with Mia Farrowadopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to Dylan's sexual abuse allegations against him. Above all, Allen continues to maintain his "total,quot; innocence in About nothing"And apparently he's not the only one."

When talking to The New York Times, he Curb your enthusiasm The actor tells the publication that Allen's memoirs are "pretty good, it's a fantastic book, a lot of fun."

He added, "You feel like you're in the room with him and yes, it's a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking this guy did something wrong."