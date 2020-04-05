Lakewood Police Arrest Suspect Who Was Armed, In Custody

Lakewood police asked residents near the intersection of West 32nd Avenue and Routt Street to shelter in place on Sunday morning, while the SWAT team responded to a suspect cornered inside a home.

The suspect was later detained at 12:30 p.m. Lakewood Police Tweet.

West Metro SWAT and Lakewood Police responded to a house in the 11500 block of West 32nd Avenue around 6:15 a.m. after someone inside the house called to say that his roommate was drunk and armed with a shotgun.

Three roommates were able to leave the house and only the armed suspect remained inside until police were able to arrest the suspect, Lakewood agent Rob Albrets said. They have not been shot and no one has been injured, he said.