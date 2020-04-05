Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco records 14th COVID-19 case – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday at Laguna Honda Hospital is 14, San Francisco officials announced.

The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care tasks. All 14 cases are described as in good condition.

The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members.

"We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area," said the city's Emergency Management Department in a ad. "This is a very challenging time, and (Laguna Honda) has expanded mental health resources for staff and residents."

In response to a city request, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dispatched qualified personnel to Laguna Honda, including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians, and epidemiologists.

"These experts have ideas from across the country and around the world to help us improve our response," city officials said.

The hospital is under a quarantine protection order issued by the city on March 25.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the total number of COVD-19 cases in San Francisco was 568, with eight deaths recorded.

